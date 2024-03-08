Charge Hand: Caretaking Services (Gweru and Zvishavane Campus)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

In charge of safety and security of teaching and learning venues, offices, conference rooms and public halls.

Ensure all teaching and learning venues, offices, conference rooms and public halls are accessed timeously when need arises.

Ensure all teaching and learning venues, offices, conference rooms and public halls are locked after use.

Ensure all university furniture is kept safely in good state and in the right place.

Carry out inventory of all broken furniture and facilitate repairs and coordinate maintenance issues.

Report broken windows, doors , ablution facilities, floors, ceiling, electrical etc

Ensure all teaching and learning venues have the required furniture.

Safe and proper use of PPE, tools, equipment, machinery and chemicals.

Carry out cleaning duties daily. Ensure that the university venues meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness, sanitasation and fumigation protocols at all times. Supervise deep cleaning of venues during vacation.

Implement standard operating procedures and policies.

Conduct routine/daily issuing, recording and reconciliation of stocks/consumables/tool and equipment.

Contributing to the success of the Central Services and Amenities Department by performing all other essential duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Social Sciences, Facilities Management, or Development Studies.

At least 1 year experience in cleaning/housekeeping services and events coordination.

Experience in a tertiary institution would be an added advantage.

The ability to multitask.

The ability to stand for extended periods of time.

Ability to work after normal working hours.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Must have an eye for detail.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)