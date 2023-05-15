Pindula|
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

Chauffer Grade: P10 (Harare)

May. 22, 2023
Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Proffessional assistant to The PG.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Drive vehicles for authorized trips and assignments.
  • Open vehicle doors and assist the V.I.P in embarking and disembarking the vehicle.
  • Ensure that the interior and exterior of the vehicle is clean and well maintained at all times.
  • Knowledge of local landmarks to provide appropriate suggestions to the V.I.P.
  • Ensure the safety of the vehicle.
  • Report vehicle defects and technical mechanical faults timeously.
  • Liaise with the transport officer/ administration officer when the vehicle is due for service.
  • Any other duties assigned by the V.I.P.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 5 0' Levels.
  • Clean class 4 driver's licence.
  • Government Authority to drive vehicles.
  • V.I. P driving training.
  • Defensive driving certificate.
  • Punctual and trustworthy person.
  • Good Public Relations and Customer Care skills.
  • Knowledge of mechanical and vehicle maintenance.
  • Ability to communicate in English, Shona or Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare 

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) is a government agency that is responsible for combating crime and corruption. Our mandate is to institute and undertake criminal Prosecutions on behalf of the State.

Address: 101 Kwame Nkrumah Ave

Phone: +263242780933, +263242780950, +263242780758

Email: corporateaffairs@npa.gov.zw

