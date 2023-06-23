Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Impala Car Rental

Chauffeur drivers: Part time (Harare)

Impala Car Rental
Jun. 25, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit highly qualified & experienced part time chauffeur drivers.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The individuals will be responsible for providing point-to- point chauffeur services to our clients in a comfortable, safe and efficient manner.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 Ordinary level passes including English language.
  • Minimum 5 years chauffeur driving experience.
  • Clean drivers licence.
  • Valid defensive drivers licence.
  • Valid medical certificate is an added advantage.
  • 25 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV to: recruitment@impala.co.zw or hand deliver at 40 Chiremba Road Hillside, Harare

Deadline: 25 June 2023

Impala Car Rental

Website
+263 77 238 2946
info@impala.co.zw

Impala Car Rental is a market driven entity and a formidable partner in the hospitality & tourism industry specializing in car rental services and packages. 

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Volsec Security
Volsec Security

Driver: Class 2

Deadline:
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Messenger (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Driver (Harare)

Deadline:
Musasa Project
Musasa Project

Relief Driver (Bulawayo)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback