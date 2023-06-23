Chauffeur drivers: Part time (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit highly qualified & experienced part time chauffeur drivers.

Duties and Responsibilities

The individuals will be responsible for providing point-to- point chauffeur services to our clients in a comfortable, safe and efficient manner.

Qualifications and Experience

5 Ordinary level passes including English language.

Minimum 5 years chauffeur driving experience.

Clean drivers licence.

Valid defensive drivers licence.

Valid medical certificate is an added advantage.

25 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV to: recruitment@impala.co.zw or hand deliver at 40 Chiremba Road Hillside, Harare

Deadline: 25 June 2023

Feedback