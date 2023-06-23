Chauffeur drivers: Part time (Harare)

Job Description
We are seeking to recruit highly qualified & experienced part time chauffeur drivers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The individuals will be responsible for providing point-to- point chauffeur services to our clients in a comfortable, safe and efficient manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 Ordinary level passes including English language.
- Minimum 5 years chauffeur driving experience.
- Clean drivers licence.
- Valid defensive drivers licence.
- Valid medical certificate is an added advantage.
- 25 years and above.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send your CV to: recruitment@impala.co.zw or hand deliver at 40 Chiremba Road Hillside, Harare
Deadline: 25 June 2023
Impala Car Rental
Impala Car Rental is a market driven entity and a formidable partner in the hospitality & tourism industry specializing in car rental services and packages.
