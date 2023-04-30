Chef De Partie

Job Description

Ensures the smooth and efficient operation and control of the Bakery Shop and production on a day-to-day basis according to the company policies.

Duties and Responsibilities

To support Celebrity Cruises’ mission of becoming “the world’s ultimate premium cruise line with a taste of luxury,” all duties and responsibilities are to be performed in accordance with Celebrity Cruises’ Pillars of Safety, Service and Style, ISM/ISO and SQM standards, USPH guidelines, and environmental regulations. Each shipboard employee may be required to perform all functions in various service venues and throughout the ship.

Directs, coaches supports supervises, and evaluates (in conjunction with the Pastry Chef/Executive Chef) the performance of all direct reports.

Responsible for the production, quality, and presentation of the bread assortment to be used in the daily menus.

Prepares production forecasts and records leftovers to avoid unnecessary waste and keep food costs within the budget.

Supervise the set up of the bread display in the various buffets.

Ensures the cleaning of the bakery shop as per the Executive Chef’s schedule, exercising proper methods to minimize equipment damage.

Responsible for the requisition and transportation of the necessary items from the leading stores to the bakery shop.

Ensures recipes/master lists and yields are in accordance with the company’s standards.

Completes the daily consumption re-cap as required by the Executive Chef.

Accountable for daily production recap.

Accountable for coaching and training the Cook Baker.

Performs related duties as required. This position description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the shipboard employee occupying this position. Shipboard employees will be required to perform any other job-related duties assigned by their supervisor or management.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 3-4 years relevant experience or same level and role in an upscale hotel, resort, cruise ship, or convention banqueting service (shipboard experience is an advantage).

Good English communication skills (oral and written).

Willing to work onboard for at least 6 months.

Has a valid passport copy.

Willing to undergo the training required by the maritime institute.

Other

Deadline: 05 May 2023