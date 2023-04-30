Job Description

For a family home in Umwimsidale. Needing a good variety of healthy but interesting and tasty food. Meals suitable for young children and the parents alike.

Duties and Responsibilities

Needing a good variety of healthy but interesting and tasty food.

Preparing meals suitable for young children and the parents alike.

Must be able to prepare shopping lists and also go grocery shopping on occasion.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 years chef work experience

Must be able to read and work from recipe books.

Must have and use WhatsApp.

Male candidates and prepared to live in.

Ideally have some experience with general household maintenance.

Self motivated to come up with new ideas.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send CVs to both emails: michael@oxprop.co.zw & santana@aspindalepark.co.zw

Deadline: 05 May 2023