Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Green Fuel

Chef

Green Fuel
May. 05, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

For a family home in Umwimsidale. Needing a good variety of healthy but interesting and tasty food. Meals suitable for young children and the parents alike.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Needing a good variety of healthy but interesting and tasty food.
  • Preparing meals suitable for young children and the parents alike.
  • Must be able to prepare shopping lists and also go grocery shopping on occasion.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 years chef work experience
  • Must be able to read and work from recipe books.
  • Must have and use WhatsApp.
  • Male candidates and prepared to live in.
  • Ideally have some experience with general household maintenance.
  • Self motivated to come up with new ideas.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send CVs to both emails: michael@oxprop.co.zw & santana@aspindalepark.co.zw

Deadline: 05 May 2023

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

Related Jobs

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Intensive Care Nurse

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Chef

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Laundry Attendant

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Night Porter/ Housekeeper

Deadline:
Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group

Chef De Partie

Deadline:
National Handling Services (NHS)
National Handling Services (NHS)

Business Class Lounge Attendant

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More