Job Description
For a family home in Umwimsidale. Needing a good variety of healthy but interesting and tasty food. Meals suitable for young children and the parents alike.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Needing a good variety of healthy but interesting and tasty food.
- Preparing meals suitable for young children and the parents alike.
- Must be able to prepare shopping lists and also go grocery shopping on occasion.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 years chef work experience
- Must be able to read and work from recipe books.
- Must have and use WhatsApp.
- Male candidates and prepared to live in.
- Ideally have some experience with general household maintenance.
- Self motivated to come up with new ideas.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send CVs to both emails: michael@oxprop.co.zw & santana@aspindalepark.co.zw
Deadline: 05 May 2023