Chef (Harare)

Job Description

Lead on food preparation ensuring the food offer is of highest quality possible. To ensure the café kitchen and café area is set up to required standards at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities

Training staff to cook their dishes.

Expediting orders to maintain a steady flow of dishes.

Creating dishes to add to the menu.

Ccreate recipes and production menu.

Manage daily operations of the kitchen area.

Properly measures and portions all food items. Complies with all portion sizes, quality standards, department rules, policies and procedures.

Utilizes kitchen equipment to prepare food items such as: knives, slicers, whips, pots, pans, warmers, steamers, grills, ovens, etc.

Follows and upholds all health codes and sanitation regulations.

Prepare , season and cook food as per the menu provided.

Determine how food should be displayed or decorated.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent graduate with exposure on international café flair.

Immaculate grooming , articulate in communication with the ability to lead and mentor.

Recognized degree or diploma.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates please send your CVs to: 49 Cork Road Avondale Harare or RG Mugabe international Airport (CAFÉ ESPRESSO)

Email: cafeespresso2023@gmail.com