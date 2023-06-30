Chef (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced and qualified Chef to join our team at Fairy Cafe 1st floor Joina City Harare. Applicants should have deep knowledge of food preparation activities, ingredients, and food combinations to prepare exceptional meals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare ingredients for the shift, wash vegetables, season meat etc.

Prepare oven, utensils and grills for the shift.

Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations

Handling of multiple orders at one time.

Ensure proper storage of food and detergents.

Sanitize and clean workstations and utensils.

Maintenance of reorder stock levels.

Serving prepared food items at the serving point.

Check freshness of food before preparation.

Tasting prepared food before service.

Do all the requisitions of food and non-food items for the work station.

Practice laid down hand over and take over procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ordinary level passes including English Language.

National Certificate in Professional cookery.

National Diploma in professional cookery.

Certificate in culinary arts or relevant field.

Class one in the related trade will be an added advantage

At least (2) years proven history in Catering operations.

Desired Attributes:

Great attention to detail and creativity.

Willingness to replenish professional knowledge.

In depth knowledge of sanitation principles, food preparation and and nutrition.

Working knowledge of cooking with ingredient limitations.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit their CVs and application letter to: hr@cakefairy1.com