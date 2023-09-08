Chef
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare Chinese menu.
- Be able and have experience preparing Chinese dishes
- Be able to prepare a variety of dishes
- Have worked in a Chinese environment before.
- Be prepared to work in a Mine environment.
- Be honest, self starter and hardworking.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum experience is 2 years of preparing Chinese dishes.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send applications to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com
Deadline: 02 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Kamativi Mining Company
Browse Jobs
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
Related Jobs
CURE International
Housekeeper (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Vivata Capital
Cook/ Cleaner (Harare)
Deadline: