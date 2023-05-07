Pindula|
Chef

May. 10, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for a well experienced chef to join our team and prepare delicious meals for our customers. The responsibilities include: studying recipes, setting up menus and preparing high quality dishes, ability to delegate tasks to kitchen staff to ensure meals are prepared in a timely manners & be familiar with sanitation regulations.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Set up the kitchen with cooking utensils and equipment like knives , pans and kitchen scales.
  • Study each recipe and gather all necessary ingredients.
  • Cooking food in a timely manner.
  • Delegate tasks to kitchen staff.
  • Inform waiting staff about about daily specials.
  • Ensure the plates are presented well to clients.
  • Supervise cooks and assist as needed.
  • Slightly modify recipes to meet customers' needs and requests eg reduce salt, remove daily.
  • Monitor food stock and place orders.
  • Check freshness of food and discard out of date items,experiment with recipes and suggest new ingredients and compliance with all health and safety regulations within the kitchen.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The person must be a holder of a degree or diploma in hotel and tourism.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send theur CVs to: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 May 2023

Ledger Paints (pvt) Ltd is a Paint manufacturer located in 38B Simon Mazorodze Rd, Harare, Zw.

