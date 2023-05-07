Job Description
We are looking for a well experienced chef to join our team and prepare delicious meals for our customers. The responsibilities include: studying recipes, setting up menus and preparing high quality dishes, ability to delegate tasks to kitchen staff to ensure meals are prepared in a timely manners & be familiar with sanitation regulations.
Location: Harare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Set up the kitchen with cooking utensils and equipment like knives , pans and kitchen scales.
- Study each recipe and gather all necessary ingredients.
- Cooking food in a timely manner.
- Delegate tasks to kitchen staff.
- Inform waiting staff about about daily specials.
- Ensure the plates are presented well to clients.
- Supervise cooks and assist as needed.
- Slightly modify recipes to meet customers' needs and requests eg reduce salt, remove daily.
- Monitor food stock and place orders.
- Check freshness of food and discard out of date items,experiment with recipes and suggest new ingredients and compliance with all health and safety regulations within the kitchen.
Qualifications and Experience
- The person must be a holder of a degree or diploma in hotel and tourism.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send theur CVs to: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com
Deadline: 10 May 2023