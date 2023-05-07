Job Description

We are looking for a well experienced chef to join our team and prepare delicious meals for our customers. The responsibilities include: studying recipes, setting up menus and preparing high quality dishes, ability to delegate tasks to kitchen staff to ensure meals are prepared in a timely manners & be familiar with sanitation regulations.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Set up the kitchen with cooking utensils and equipment like knives , pans and kitchen scales.

Study each recipe and gather all necessary ingredients.

Cooking food in a timely manner.

Delegate tasks to kitchen staff.

Inform waiting staff about about daily specials.

Ensure the plates are presented well to clients.

Supervise cooks and assist as needed.

Slightly modify recipes to meet customers' needs and requests eg reduce salt, remove daily.

Monitor food stock and place orders.

Check freshness of food and discard out of date items,experiment with recipes and suggest new ingredients and compliance with all health and safety regulations within the kitchen.

Qualifications and Experience

The person must be a holder of a degree or diploma in hotel and tourism.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send theur CVs to: humanresourcesofficer08@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 May 2023