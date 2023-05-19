Chefs and Waitresses x10

Job Description
Chefs(male/ female) with some knowledge and keen to learn are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing mainly foreign dishes and meals as trained.
- Serving wines and meals as per orders.
- Cleaning after guests and maintaining hygiene.
Qualifications and Experience
- Chefs(male/ female) with some knowledge and keen to learn are encouraged to apply. Most meals are unique and will be taught as we go.
- Waitresses with high hygiene standards and good looks are encouraged to apply.
- Courtesy, looks and hygiene matter more than experience.
- We regret we do not have plus size uniforms.
Other
How to Apply
Kindly attach your resume and photograph to Maynard on: +1 (310)2413767, We will call you back.
Deadline: 01 June 2023