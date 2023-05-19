Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Seasons Restaurant, Mount Pleasant

Chefs and Waitresses x10

Seasons Restaurant, Mount Pleasant
Jun. 01, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Chefs(male/ female) with some knowledge and keen to learn are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparing mainly foreign dishes and meals as trained.
  • Serving wines and meals as per orders.
  • Cleaning after guests and maintaining hygiene.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Chefs(male/ female) with some knowledge and keen to learn are encouraged to apply. Most meals are unique and will be taught as we go.
  • Waitresses with high hygiene standards and good looks are encouraged to apply. 
  • Courtesy, looks and hygiene matter more than experience.
  • We regret we do not have plus size uniforms.

Other

How to Apply

Kindly attach your resume and photograph to Maynard on: +1 (310)2413767, We will call you back.

Deadline: 01 June 2023

Seasons Restaurant, Mount Pleasant

Season's Restaurant is located in Harare, Zimbabwe. The company is working in Restaurants business activities.

Address: 146 Enterprise Road Highlands, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: 443 468/9

Fax: 443 467

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Cook (B3) 1year Fixed Term Contrct (Kariba)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More