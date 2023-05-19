Chefs and Waitresses x10

Job Description

Chefs(male/ female) with some knowledge and keen to learn are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing mainly foreign dishes and meals as trained.

Serving wines and meals as per orders.

Cleaning after guests and maintaining hygiene.

Qualifications and Experience

Chefs(male/ female) with some knowledge and keen to learn are encouraged to apply. Most meals are unique and will be taught as we go.

Waitresses with high hygiene standards and good looks are encouraged to apply.

Courtesy, looks and hygiene matter more than experience.

We regret we do not have plus size uniforms.

Other

How to Apply

Kindly attach your resume and photograph to Maynard on: +1 (310)2413767, We will call you back.

Deadline: 01 June 2023