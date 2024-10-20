Chefs x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant posts on FIXED TERM BASIS that have arisen within ZESA Holdings at the National Training Centre.

CHEFS (X2) (ZH/NTC/01/10/2024)

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning and preparing all types of meals for clients.

Assisting Clients with choice of meals and other services.

Developing new menus and other product offerings.

Ensuring quality meals and hygiene in keeping with set health standards.

Participating in induction of new staff within the section.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Level passes including English Language.

A Diploma in Culinary Arts or Class 1 Chef Certificate.

4 years relevant experience.

Valid Medical Certificate.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should be delivered not later than Sunday 20 October 2024 addressed to.