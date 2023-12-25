Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Mother Touch Group of Schools

Chemistry and Biology Teacher (Chegutu)

Mother Touch Group of Schools
Dec. 25, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a confident, self-motivated and well-groomed person of integrity to occupy the post of Chemistry and Biology Teacher for the Senior School in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province. The incumbent should have taught examination classes with traceable reference of good results.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The incumbent shall be a full-time class teacher, with experience of teaching both Cambridge and ZIMSEC, appreciation of 21st century learning methods, good teaching skills and abilities.
  • The incumbent should be passionate about extra-curriculum activities like sports, clubs and participation in allied arts competitions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a degree in education.
  • Diploma in Education an added advantage.
  • Highly organised.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Private schools experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com.

Deadline: 25 December 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Mother Touch Group of Schools

Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Mother Touch Group of Schools
Mother Touch Group of Schools

History and Shona Teacher (Chegutu)

Deadline:
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Mother Touch Group of Schools

Physics and Mathematics Teacher (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback