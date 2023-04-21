Chemistry Laboratory Technician

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
- School Of Natural Sciences [ Academic ]
Duties and Responsibilities
- Setting up experiments and practical demonstrations and general lab organization.
- Supervising student practicals;.
- Ensuring that all laboratory users or visitors follow laid down safety standards and procedures.
- Perform routine laboratory activities including ordering supplies and maintaining inventories, preparing reagents and managing instruments,
- Compliance with health, safety and security regulations.
- Participate in research projects.
- Perform any other assignments deemed necessary
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry, Chemical Technology or equivalent, plus at least two (2) years of experience in a laboratory setting.
- Candidates with a relevant Higher National Diploma and a minimum of five (5) years of experience are encouraged to apply.
- An understanding of basic laboratory techniques, an interest in learning new skills, and a desire to participate in research is expected.
- Working experience in a Chemistry Laboratory is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=93
- Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
- Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience
- Apply for the preferred post under Home menu
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 30 April 2023