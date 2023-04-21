Chemistry Laboratory Technician

Job Description

School Of Natural Sciences [ Academic ]

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting up experiments and practical demonstrations and general lab organization.

Supervising student practicals;.

Ensuring that all laboratory users or visitors follow laid down safety standards and procedures.

Perform routine laboratory activities including ordering supplies and maintaining inventories, preparing reagents and managing instruments,

Compliance with health, safety and security regulations.

Participate in research projects.

Perform any other assignments deemed necessary

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry, Chemical Technology or equivalent, plus at least two (2) years of experience in a laboratory setting.

Candidates with a relevant Higher National Diploma and a minimum of five (5) years of experience are encouraged to apply.

An understanding of basic laboratory techniques, an interest in learning new skills, and a desire to participate in research is expected.

Working experience in a Chemistry Laboratory is a must.

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=93

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023