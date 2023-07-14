Pindula|Search Pindula
Khaya Cement Limited

Chemists (Harare)

Khaya Cement Limited
Jul. 17, 2023
Job Description

Khayah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Chemists.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure that the end products comply with the company's specifications and SAZ standards before being dispatched.
  • Prepare and standardize solutions and reagents used in the laboratory.
  • Analyse non-shift chemical tests as per the Ouality Control Plan.
  • Analyse Quality trends and write technical reports with recommended actions for improvement.
  • Lead the Quality Research and Development initiatives for the Business Unit.
  • Develop, update and monitor relevant quality indicators to ensure conformance at all times.
  • Ensures that the work area in the laboratory is safe, by identifying, reporting and rectifying all safety deviations through the use of eagle eyes, audits and planned task observations.
  • Lead on all Quality related RCAs.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Analytical Chemistry/ Chemical Technology/ Chemical Engineering.
  • Minimum 3 years' experience hands on in the laboratory.

Key Competencies:

  • Good knowledge of cement manufacturing processes: raw meal preparation, burning and grinding.
  • Good knowledge of physio-chemical characteristics of products and standards applied to cement manufacturing.
  • Good knowledge of the major customers' uses of the products and of the controlling parameters.
  • In-depth knowledge of quality control methods and instruments.
  • As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Company's Equality and Diversity ambitions.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae to: hr@khayahcement.com

Deadline: 17 July 2023

Khaya Cement Limited

Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.

