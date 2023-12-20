Job Description

The Chief AI & Digital Officer’s role is responsible for driving the development, implementation, and commercialization of the organization’s artificial intelligence (AI) and digital strategies, ensuring successful digital transformation across the organization. In addition, the role holds accountability for optimizing Business Unit performance in terms of both Topline and Bottomline, while also delivering operational targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Define and develop the vision and business strategy for Cassava AIIdentify, set, and agree short to long-term strategic direction, goals and objectives for up to 5 years.

Collaborate with the EWZL Executive team to develop and execute EWZL digital transformation roadmap.

Oversee the data strategies, data acquisition, data quality, and data privacy to ensure that AI models are trained on accurate and reliable data.

Establish and clearly define business targets and growth strategies for Cassava AI.

Drive the strategic implementation of the digital innovations output across all EWZL entities and external businesses and monitor performance through tracking the impact of the implemented ideas.Establish a Digital Factory that drives innovation and ensuring successful digital transformation initiatives.

Lead the research, development, and implementation of AI solutions and digital initiatives to drive innovation and business growth.

Liaise with the Cassava AI Financial Controller and monitor the economic and financial environment within Zimbabwe and the Region and recommend required action.

Liaise and consult with the Cassava AI Financial Controller in agreeing the utilisation of the CAPEX and OPEX budget approved for the year in line with the Cassava AI strategic objectives.

Responsible for the top and bottom-line delivery with specific emphasis on revenue maximisation and cost minimizationIdentifies opportunities for collaborations with internal, external partners, research institutions, startups, and technology vendors to leverage their expertise and accelerate AI and Digital initiatives.

Builds and maintains strategic partnerships with external AI vendors, startups, research institutions and other industry stakeholders.

Maintain an overview of the Internal and External Auditors recommendations and approve relevant action to address the recommendations.

Develop AI and Data Governance policies, systems, and procedures in line with overall business objectives and best practice.

Represents Cassava AI on the Cassava AI BCP & Sustainability Management committee.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, or equivalent.

A relevant vocational postgraduate/MBA qualification is mandatory.

At least 8 -10 years’ experience in a similar or related environment and operating at decision making levels.

An extensive experience in Big data management, AI technologies, Digital Innovation frameworks, AI-driven projects, implementing AI solutions to drive digital transformation initiatives within organizations to enhance products, services and processes will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 28 December 2023