Chief Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Head – Chemistry Division, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise technical operations and ensure meeting of set targets in laboratory analysis.

Assist the Head of Division in technical operations, administration and financial management.

Provide monitoring and evaluation of laboratory processes, systems and programmes as required.

Ensure effective implementation of QMS, SHE, and quality standards in all laboratory operations.

Develop and reviews laboratory staff job descriptions, performance contracts and performance appraisals.

Ensure laboratory training and competency programmes are carries timeously as per schedule.

Ensure maintenance, service, calibration of all equipment and internal verification are performed timeously as scheduled.

Lead in operational and process re-engineering activities for continuous improvement.

Ensure that all analytical methods are verified and validated for use in the laboratory and provide troubleshooting in all analytical issues.

Develop and manages RCORE training programmes.

Prepare Laboratory Committee and other laboratory reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Honors degree in either Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Chemical Technology or equivalent.

Masters in Analytical Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Science, Business Administration (MBA)/ Business Leadership/ Strategic Management Degree is an added advantage.

At least five (5) years working experience in the particular field.

Must be a member of the Zimbabwe Chemical Society/ American Chemical Society.

Other

How to Apply

The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to: