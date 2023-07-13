Chief Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Head – Chemistry Division, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise technical operations and ensure meeting of set targets in laboratory analysis.
- Assist the Head of Division in technical operations, administration and financial management.
- Provide monitoring and evaluation of laboratory processes, systems and programmes as required.
- Ensure effective implementation of QMS, SHE, and quality standards in all laboratory operations.
- Develop and reviews laboratory staff job descriptions, performance contracts and performance appraisals.
- Ensure laboratory training and competency programmes are carries timeously as per schedule.
- Ensure maintenance, service, calibration of all equipment and internal verification are performed timeously as scheduled.
- Lead in operational and process re-engineering activities for continuous improvement.
- Ensure that all analytical methods are verified and validated for use in the laboratory and provide troubleshooting in all analytical issues.
- Develop and manages RCORE training programmes.
- Prepare Laboratory Committee and other laboratory reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science Honors degree in either Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Chemical Technology or equivalent.
- Masters in Analytical Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Science, Business Administration (MBA)/ Business Leadership/ Strategic Management Degree is an added advantage.
- At least five (5) years working experience in the particular field.
- Must be a member of the Zimbabwe Chemical Society/ American Chemical Society.
Other
How to Apply
The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to:
The Director-General
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
106 Baines Avenue/ Corner Third Street
P O Box 10559
HARARE
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03]. MCAZ is a successor of the Drugs Control Council (DCC) and the Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL). DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring that accessible medicines and allied substances and medical devices are safe, effective and of good quality through enforcement of adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors.