Chief Civil Engineering Technicians x3 (Grade: 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above vacancies in the Roads Division of the Department of Works in the City of Harare.

The incumbent will be responsible for quality control checks of roads and storm water designs from private developers before approval by Principal Engineer and supervision of construction to Council standards. He/She will be required to audit construction conformance with design standards and to ensure the interests of the City are observed and adhered to by the Developers.

Reporting To : Principal Engineer (Design)

: Principal Engineer (Design) Location: Maintenance Areas Within The City (Central Business District; Low Density Area; High Density Area)

Maintenance Areas Within The City (Central Business District; Low Density Area; High Density Area) Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing support to road design engineers in the design, tendering processes, construction supervision and management of a variety of (in-house and private contractors) road projects.

Conducting road condition inspections/surveys to determine scope of works for roadupgrading/rehabilitation interventions to address road defects.

Preparation of detailed Bills of Quantities for road rehabilitation or new construction.

Ensuring work is carried out according to City of Harare’s Standards or specifications, within the budget and set timelines.

Ensuring compliance with the Occupational Health & Safety guidelines as well as managing projects impacts on Environment.

Resolving and Processing Contractor’s claims, variation orders and payment certificates.

Supervision and performance management.

Engagement of stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognized college.

At least five (5) years’ working experience in road construction and/or maintenance.

Registration with Engineering Council of Zimbabwe as a Technician is an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s License.

Skills And Competencies:

Knowledge of civil engineering principles, practices and methods as applicable to municipal setting; some knowledge of applicable City policies, by-laws, and regulations relating to roads.

Ability to analyze survey reports, maps, drawings, blueprints, aerial photography, and other topographical or geotechnical data to plan road project.

Ability to use a computer utilizing standard and specialized software e.g. AutoCAD, Civil 3D used in planning, modelling and design of roads will be an added advantage.

Ability to read and interpret drawings, effectively communicate technical information, orally and in writing, to contractors, developers, property owners, consultants, other governmental agency representatives, City officials and the general public.

Knowledge of road construction/maintenance equipment outputs, materials specifications, methods and standards;

Project management.

Communicating effectively in oral and written forms.

Compensation:

A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023