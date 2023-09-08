Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Chief Dealer

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Sep. 11, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Treasury Executive the incumbent will be responsible for implementing appropriate treasury strategies to manage the bank’s assets and liabilities ensuring sufficient liquidity and profitability within acceptable levels of risk.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Strategy formulation and implementation.
  • Liquidity Management.
  • Money Market Trading.
  • Foreign Exchange Management.
  • Deposit Mobilisation.
  • Equities Portfolio Management.
  • Risk and Compliance Management.
  • Staff Management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • First degree in Finance/ Economics/ Business Studies or Mathematics.
  • ACI Dealing Certificate or any other Treasury-related qualification.
  • IOBZ qualification an added advantage.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in the Treasury function in a financial institution.
  • Proficiency in MS Office with advanced Excel skills.

Skills/ competences:

  • Good written and oral communication skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Sound understanding of banking operations and systems.
  • Strong internal and external customer focus.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and proof of qualifications and experience. Interested suitable candidates should email their applications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Deadline: 11 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Website
08677 099 200
customersupport@posb.co.zw

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Umguza Rural District Council
Umguza Rural District Council

Senior Cashier (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited

Underwriting Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Air Zimbabwe
Air Zimbabwe

Internal Auditor

Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Revenue Operations Analyst

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Financial Controller Transit, Overload, Abnormal Load Fees & Fuel Levy

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Payroll Assistant x4

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Head of Internal Audit (HIA)

Deadline:
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Cluster Accountant

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback