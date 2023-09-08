Chief Dealer
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in People’s Own Savings Bank.
Reporting to the Treasury Executive the incumbent will be responsible for implementing appropriate treasury strategies to manage the bank’s assets and liabilities ensuring sufficient liquidity and profitability within acceptable levels of risk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Strategy formulation and implementation.
- Liquidity Management.
- Money Market Trading.
- Foreign Exchange Management.
- Deposit Mobilisation.
- Equities Portfolio Management.
- Risk and Compliance Management.
- Staff Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Finance/ Economics/ Business Studies or Mathematics.
- ACI Dealing Certificate or any other Treasury-related qualification.
- IOBZ qualification an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience in the Treasury function in a financial institution.
- Proficiency in MS Office with advanced Excel skills.
Skills/ competences:
- Good written and oral communication skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Sound understanding of banking operations and systems.
- Strong internal and external customer focus.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and proof of qualifications and experience. Interested suitable candidates should email their applications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Deadline: 11 September 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.