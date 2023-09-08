Chief Dealer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Treasury Executive the incumbent will be responsible for implementing appropriate treasury strategies to manage the bank’s assets and liabilities ensuring sufficient liquidity and profitability within acceptable levels of risk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategy formulation and implementation.

Liquidity Management.

Money Market Trading.

Foreign Exchange Management.

Deposit Mobilisation.

Equities Portfolio Management.

Risk and Compliance Management.

Staff Management.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Finance/ Economics/ Business Studies or Mathematics.

ACI Dealing Certificate or any other Treasury-related qualification.

IOBZ qualification an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in the Treasury function in a financial institution.

Proficiency in MS Office with advanced Excel skills.

Skills/ competences: