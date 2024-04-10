Chief Director: Quality Assurance, STEM and Life Sciences
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) was established by an Act of Parliament, [Chapter 25:27], in 2006, to promote and coordinate education provided by higher and tertiary institutions, superintend over standards, act as a regulator in the determination and maintenance of examinations, academic qualifications and research.
Applicants are invited for the post of Chief Director: Quality Assurance, STEM and Life Sciences. He/she will be the Chief Adviser on all Quality Assurance, Practices, Procedures and Accreditation matters on all STEM and Life Sciences Programmes and will report to the Chief Executive Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Lead teams for quality assurance practise and procedures, registration and accreditation of the STEM and Life Sciences programmes nationally and internationally.
- Participate as a member of the management team of ZIMCHE in formulating corporate strategies, polices, plans and budgets; and in monitoring the organisation’s performance to ensure that the corporate vision, mission and goals are achieved.
- Service the Higher Education Quality Assurance Committee of Council (HEQAC) and ensuring administrative efficiency in the implementation of decisions taken by Council.
- Network with national, regional and international experts in the areas of accreditation of programmes, institutions as well as registration of degree awarding institutions to ensure benchmarking and international acceptance of degrees.
- Facilitate the setting up of peer review panels to ensure that suitably qualified and experienced people constitute the panels for purpose of effective quality assurance.
- Follow up on institutional compliance to recommendations made by peer Reviewers.
- Advise prospective and existing degree awarding institutions on quality assurance, practices, and procedures.
- Spearhead the formulation of instruments used for collecting data on quality assurance practices and procedures.
- Supervise and manage relations within and between personnel employed in the Directorate.
- Manage and monitor the strategic plans of the directorate.
Qualifications and Experience
- Specialist Medical Practitioner at the level of Associate Professor or Full Professor with experience in running academic teaching and training programmes.
- A qualification in Health Professions Education is an added advantage.
- Must have at least 15 years of teaching experience in a university, 5 of which must be at a senior administrative level.
- The prospective and desirable candidate should have operated at the level of An Executive Dean or above in a university.
- International university teaching experience is an added advantage.
- Be an accomplished scholar who is highly respected nationally and internationally.
- Have proven experience (preferably as a Quality Assurance Director) in university quality assurance systems and procedures nationally and internationally;
- Has published extensively in reputable publication outlets.
Competencies knowledge/ Attributes:
- Excellent research, analytical and writing skills.
- Excellent project management, coordination, and organisational skills
- Ability to manage and work in a team.
Other
How to Apply
ZIMCHE Offers: An attractive remuneration package in accordance with ZIMCHE’s Terms and Conditions of employment will be offered. This will only be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
The ZIMCHE is an equal opportunity employer and female candidates and those living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Mode of Application:
Expression of interest (6 sets) should be accompanied by, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names and addresses of at least three contactable referees to:
The Director Human Resources, ZIMCHE, P.O. Box H100 Hatfield or 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare
The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
