Chief Director: Youth Development and Empowerment (Harare)

Job Description

Every nation’s pillar of success is its younger generation and its achievements. Section 20 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe reaffirms youths as an important constituent for Zimbabwe. Youths play a supreme role in nation-building. The future of the nation lies in the all-round development of youths. To excel in the development of youths, there is need for youth empowerment programs on social, educational, and economical grounds.

Reports To Permanent Secretary

Department: Youth Development & Empowerment

The Chief Director, Youth Development and Empowerment post is a senior strategic leadership position reporting to the Permanent Secretary and is expected to oversee the implementation of the Ministry’s youth development and empowerment policies, strategies, guidelines and regulations at national level. The Chief Director will provide transformational leadership in the following functional areas:

Vocational Training and entrepreneurship development.

Youth employment.

Promotion of social cohesion, sense of national identity and pride and

Mainstreaming youth policy across all sectors of the economy.

Development and modernization of the youth and vocational education training infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

Rebranding of the National Youth Service, and

Promotion of Youth Financial Inclusion.

Duties and Responsibilities

Spearhead the formulation and alignment of policies and programs on youth development and empowerment with the Ministry’s strategic plan and national development priorities.

Oversee the development of strategies that promote the effective marketing and implementation of youth development and economic empowerment programs.

Oversee the development of a National Empowerment plan and coordination of the implementation of the African Youth Charter in Liaison with the National Youth Council and relevant stakeholders.

Superintend over the establishment and administration of National Youth Service as well as Vocational Training and Skills Development Training Centres.

Liaise with stakeholders to review the National Youth Service and Vocational Training Centres curricula to ensure that it meets the current and future needs of Industry as well as Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs) sector.

Oversee the smooth implementation of Youth Exchange Programmes run by the Ministry.

Superintend over research on youth development and empowerment in various economic sectors of the economy and the management of the respective data banks.

Oversee the development of programs that impart productive work culture through on the job experience and meaningful exposure to the world of work, through the Youth Build Zimbabwe program and other initiatives.

Develop and manage partnership arrangements and linkages with potential development partners and the private to ensure the successful implementation of the National Youth Service program and the promotion of empowerment opportunities for youths.

Superintend over the development and maintenance of a disaggregated, gender sensitive national youth service and vocational educational training data bank and information management system.

Provide technical input into the procurement of equipment, services and materials for National Youth Service and Vocational Training and Skills Development programs and the promotion of empowerment opportunities for youths.

Oversee the mobilization of resources and the development of budgets and funding strategies for youth development and empowerment programs.

Manage human, financial and material resources allocated to the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s degree in Vocational/ Technical Education, Training, Management or Curriculum Studies is a pre-requisite.

Possession of a higher qualification is an added advantage.

Possession of a Journeyman Class I Certificate in a Skills trade is an added advantage.

Ten years relevant experience, two (2) of which must be at Director or equivalent grade.

A thorough understanding of the country’s national development priorities, relevant legislation governing youth development and contract administration processes.

Ability to communicate orally and in writing with a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

Ability to employ information communication technology in the design, monitoring and evaluation of youth development and economic empowerment programmes.

Applications must be accompanied by performance appraisal reports for the last full cycle. A detailed C.V. with contact details and copies of national I.D. card, birth certificate and qualifications should be attached to the application. The C.V. must contain the following details:

