Job Description

Ecocash Holdings is looking to hire a versatile, results-driven and confident Chief Finance Officer to join its diverse team. The Chief Finance Officer duties will include tracking cash flow, analyzing strengths/ weaknesses in the company’s finances to propose corrective action plans when necessary and preparing accurate forecasts so that management can make informed decisions about future investments or cuts and overseeing all aspects of its financial success.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participates in the development and implementation of the business strategy.

Assists in the identification of strategic direction, goals and objectives for EcoCash Fintech International for up to 5 years.

Analyses the areas which should be funded in line with the strategic plan.

Identifies the capital funding requirements of the company and recommends on the funding structure (equity and debt finance) to the CEO.

Participates in negotiations for short term facilities from financiers including assessment of terms e.g. interest rates and review of documentation/ facility letters to ensure that it is not in conflict with medium term facility agreement terms.Ensures financial results and presentations are made to local analysts on the relevant platforms within agreed timelines.

Manages the shareholder value growth through share buy-back program.

Monitors, and where required implements the working capital management policy.Establishes, financial control procedures and ensures that they are adhered in line with the policy.

Acts as the Public Officer for final approval of all statutory financial submission to relevant State authorities.

Monitors company spending and ensures that that it is within the approved expenditure limit and policy requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

8 Years + in Finance Industry.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/chief-finance-officer/

Deadline: 12 June 2023