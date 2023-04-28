Chief Finance Officer: Planning & Reporting

Job Description

The role is responsible for providing overall Financial oversight for Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited with regards to Group Planning, Partnerships and Reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives the process of annual business plan preparation and consolidation for the EWZL Group.

Drives and co-ordinates the formulation of annual budgets and forecasts for EWZL.

Oversees the implementation and accuracy of tariffs as determined by the regulator for the various revenue buckets for the telecommunication business.

Drives the preparation of monthly operations performance review for presentation to management and executive committee for purposes of driving business performance.

Oversees preparation of strategic financial modeling as per requirement for purposes of capital raising initiatives.Provides financial oversight in strategic business remodelling in line with the shared services model and determination of pricing for services.

Reviews monthly management accounts and ensures that the income statement and other financial statements are accurate and that necessary provisions have been captured.

Receives and reviews monthly finance reports.

Makes presentation to management, finance team on the Group results and then follow through on agreed operational issues.

Oversees the preparation of the EWPL board pack for inclusion in EWZL board pack on a quarterly basis.

Oversees the production of half-year results and annual financial accounts for presentation to the various stakeholders.

(Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Equity and Statement of Cash flow) and ensures that they are accurate.

Drives the process of preparation of the press statement from origination to completion in time for the analyst briefing and publication of results to the market.

Oversees the preparation and approval of the Annual Report in time for the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Maintains relations with internal and external auditors and investigate their findings and recommendations.

Continuous developments and monitoring of control systems designed to preserve company assets and report accurate financial results.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

8 Years + Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/chief-finance-officer-planning-reporting-x1/

Deadline: 02 May 2023