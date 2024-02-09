At least 7 years’ experience in a similar environment.

Computer literacy is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

The Package:

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Chief Fire Officer”, should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

C. DUBE: TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 15 February 2024