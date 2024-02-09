Chief Fire Officer
Job Description
The above mentioned vacancy have arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Heads the Fire and Ambulance Division of the Chamber Secretary’s Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinates fire control, rescue, hazardous materials clean-up and pre-hospital medical treatment.
- Coordinates fire protection and prevention to limit damage, danger and loss of life.
- Formulates and controls the budget of the Division.
- Enforces Municipal Fire Codes, Policies and Public safety by protection systems in existing and new constructions.
- Develops, reviews and implements all firefighting and ambulance services policies and procedures.
- Plans firefighting strategies.
Qualifications and Experience
- Graduate of the Institute of Fire Engineers/ Degree in Fire Engineering and Rescue Management or equivalent.
- Master’s degree in relevant field will be an added advantage.
- Must be a corporate member of the Institute of Fire Engineers.
- Clean class 4 driver’s licence.
Experience:
- At least 7 years’ experience in a similar environment.
- Computer literacy is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Applications in envelopes clearly marked "Chief Fire Officer", should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
C. DUBE: TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 15 February 2024
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.