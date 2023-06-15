Chief Information And Communication Technology Officer

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned position that has arisen in the organization.
Main Purpose Of The Job: To plan, formulate policies, manage and implement Information and Communication Technology (ICT) related matters for the organization, Identify ICT areas that need improvement and recommend change of policy & Ensure ICT systems are compatible with the organization's strategies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Developing and implementing ICT policies and best practice guides for the organization.
- Designing and implementing infrastructure solutions that adhere to current architectural standards to support the systems and services used by the organization.
- Overseeing and determining timeframes for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migrations, and outages.
- Aligning the ICT risk management with enterprise-wide risk management.
- Supervising ICT Personnel.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science/ Information and Communication Technology/ Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology and Computing or Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from recognized tertiary institution.
- Master's degree in management/ Information Systems or equivalent is an added advantage.
- Membership to a professional body.
- At least 5 years relevant experience of which 3 years should be at a managerial level.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to:
The Human Resource and Administration Manager, Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.
Deadline: 23 June 2023