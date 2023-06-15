Pindula|
List ProductAccount
PetroTrade

Chief Information And Communication Technology Officer

PetroTrade
Jun. 23, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned position that has arisen in the organization. 

Main Purpose Of The Job: To plan, formulate policies, manage and implement Information and Communication Technology (ICT) related matters for the organization, Identify ICT areas that need improvement and recommend change of policy & Ensure ICT systems are compatible with the organization's strategies. 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for:
  • Developing and implementing ICT policies and best practice guides for the organization.
  • Designing and implementing infrastructure solutions that adhere to current architectural standards to support the systems and services used by the organization.
  • Overseeing and determining timeframes for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migrations, and outages.
  • Aligning the ICT risk management with enterprise-wide risk management.
  • Supervising ICT Personnel. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science/ Information and Communication Technology/ Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology and Computing or Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from recognized tertiary institution.
  • Master's degree in management/ Information Systems or equivalent is an added advantage.
  • Membership to a professional body.
  • At least 5 years relevant experience of which 3 years should be at a managerial level.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to:

The Human Resource and Administration Manager, Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to. 

Deadline: 23 June 2023

PetroTrade

Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.

Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Public Service Commission (PSC)
Public Service Commission (PSC)

Deputy Director, Cyber Communication (Grade: E5)

Deadline:
PetroTrade
PetroTrade

Senior Analyst Programmer

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

ICT Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

IT Architect (Harare)

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Product Officer: Digital Products & Services

Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank Limited

Networks Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Trainee Tracking Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Data Analyst (Harare)

Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Systems Developer

Deadline:
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Systems Support Analyst

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback