Chief Investigations Specialist Customs & Excise – Revenue Assurance Division– Level 6 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Recommends investigations to be undertaken

Develops, initiates for revenue enhancement projects to meet set targets.

Reviews submissions made to legal in response to court appeal cases.

Recommends the carrying out of raids on cases under investigation

Recommends case finalisation

Approves and recommends waivers of penalties and interest

Approves all payment plans between 3 months and six months

Recommends all garnishee and asset attachment orders in collection of debts

Analyses revenue collections/performance on cases under investigations against targets daily and recommends actions to be taken to the Regional Manager.

Implements measures to meet set targets.

Reviews reports on revenue collections.

Recommends all cases for prosecutions.

Reviews the revenue collection strategy and monitors sectional performance through reports.

Manages the sectional integrity action plan.

Provides input into the management system.

Manages collectively the divisional risk.

Monitors that Investigations are carried out and revenue recovered on identified risk areas.

Implements approved initiatives to expand the revenue base

Administers risk management and implements business continuity plan.

Heads a special customs projects team on post importations and Tax evasion

Allocates special cases to the project team and manages the cases to finality.

Accountable to meeting and surpassing production targets within quality turnaround time and productivity norms

Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting/Economics/Business Studies/ Finance/Fiscal

Studies/Commerce/Law / Social Science.

At least five (5) years’ work experience in a Customs & Excise or Revenue Assurance environment in at a supervisory level is a prerequisite.

Thorough knowledge of Domestic Taxes and Customs legislation and procedures.

An MBA/MSc is an added advantage.

Knowledge of TaRMS and ASYCUDA is a prerequisite.

Skills & Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 7 August 2024, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: