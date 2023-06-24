Job Description

We are seeking to recruit an experienced Chief Investment Officer with a minimum of 10+ years’ experience incorporating at least 5 years of high-level investment experience gained working in an international financial services firm. Experience in equity investments, money markets, commodity trading, national infrastructure projects and real estate developments is a necessity. This is an executive role and will report to the Chief Executive Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Chief Investment Officer is responsible for leading the Investment Department and overall investment platform.

This position will be a key member of the Leadership Team, contribute to Company leadership, strategic vision, and execution.

The Chief Investment Officer will represent the Company’s investment products, strategies, and all related solutions to clients.

The Chief Investment Officer will have an in-depth understanding of financial markets with the ability to clearly communicate and articulate investment strategies to Clients.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified CA, CIMA or CFA.

Master’s Degree in Finance or Investment an added advantage.

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field.

Should have 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

At least +10 years’ experience with direct investments in the financial services sector.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

