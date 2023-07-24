Chief Nursing Sister: Student Affairs Section

Consult with clients seeking medical attention.

Administer medication to patients

Counsel students.

Participate in health education programmes.

Procure medical drugs and medical equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should be a State Registered Nurse with a Diploma in General Nursing and a minimum of 3 years’ experience.

Applicants should also be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and hold a valid practicing certificate.

A degree in Nursing Science and qualification in counselling and experience in handling students will be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

The Application letter should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Lupane State University

P O Box 170

Lupane

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 04 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message