Lupane State University (LSU)

Chief Nursing Sister: Student Affairs Section

Lupane State University (LSU)
Aug. 04, 2023
Job Description

REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The suitable candidate should be able to:

  • Consult with clients seeking medical attention.
  • Administer medication to patients
  • Counsel students.
  • Participate in health education programmes.
  • Procure medical drugs and medical equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants should be a State Registered Nurse with a Diploma in General Nursing and a minimum of 3 years’ experience.
  • Applicants should also be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and hold a valid practicing certificate.
  • A degree in Nursing Science and qualification in counselling and experience in handling students will be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

The Application letter should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Lupane State University

P O Box 170

Lupane

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. 

Deadline: 04 August 2023

Lupane State University (LSU)

The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

CONTACT

Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390

Fax: +263 (081) 2856393

Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436

Email: info@lsu.ac.zw

