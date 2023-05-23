Chief of Party (Harare)

Job Description

The Chief of Party (CoP) will provide expert overall leadership, management, and vision to the integrated program. The Chief of Party will have overall responsibility for coordination of all project activities and staff. S/he will have primary responsibility of serving as the key liaison with USAID, the Government of Zimbabwe, implementing partners, and other stakeholders. S/he will have the leadership qualities, technical expertise and experience, management experience, interpersonal skills, and relationships to fulfill the requirements of the program description.

The CoP must demonstrate strong experience in US Government and sub-grantee management and operate within World Vision organizational structure, principles and values. The Chief of Party coordinates the implementation of all aspects of the program to ensure program quality and timely reporting to donors. S/he also provides strategic leadership and supervision of sub-grantees and sub-contractors while ensuring the security, feasibility, and sustainability of the program and contribution to Child wellbeing outcomes

The COP should embrace the shared Zimbabwean vision for the project and effectively manage available financial and human resources to make that vision a reality. S/he shall have depth and breadth of technical expertise and experience, a solid professional reputation, interpersonal skills and professional relationships to fulfill the requirements of the program description. Experience interacting with host country government agencies including local governments, development partners, and civil society organizations including community based organizations is essential.

The COP is charged with leading a professional team in the accomplishment of the objectives and sub-objectives. S/he must have a broad vision linked with a clear understanding of how to get things done amid the constraints of the country context.

The applicant must demonstrate strong experience in sub-grantee management, including building the capacity of local organizations, stakeholder relationship management and sub-grantees in U.S. government (USG) - supported grants. Coaching, advising, and enforcement are essential functions of this position. As the focus of this project is to increase the quality and scale of high impact MNCH services in targeted areas, the most competitive candidates will have experience in MNCH programming.

Matrix reporting:

CoP/PD level I would have matrix relationship to the GAM director/Lead at the NO level and ND/Ops Director

CoP/PD level II and III to the RDU or Regional Technical Director

CoP/PD level IV and V, depending on the complexity of the grant, to the SO

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage proactive and responsive relationship with grant donor in close collaboration with World Vision National Office staff.

Direct and oversee grant implementation, ensuring that all strategic objectives are met through proper design, staffing, implementation and quality assurance.

Research new funding opportunities and develop and write funding proposals, if second phase of the grant or cost extension is planned.

Supervise a team of senior level international and national staff with skills across a diverse set of technical areas.

Ensure proper technical capacity of staff to manage complex donor-funded projects.

Lead grant staff and short-term consultants.

Establish and maintain effective project reporting, evaluation, and communication systems. Submit timely accurate and professional reports that meet donor requirements.

Manage grant/project budget within approved spending levels and ensure accurate and timely financial reports to donors and SO staff.

Ensure grant/project expenses are reasonable, allocated as per assigned budget, prudent and spent in accordance with donor rules and regulations to ensure low risk audits.

Liaise with local government officials, local communities, donor representatives and other stakeholders as appropriate.

Consistently look for more effective and efficient implementation methods and opportunities to increase impact.

Participate and conduct on-going lessons learned with key staff and partners/sub-grantees.

Liaise with local government officials, local communities, donor representatives and other stakeholders as appropriate.

Participate, lead NGO – donor forum to represent WV, the project, and seek cooperation for joint advocacy opportunities

Escalate grant management issues early and openly; resolve grant management issues quickly and fully.

Provide spiritual leadership to the grants team. Attend and participate in weekly chapel services and daily devotional meetings.

Serve as primary liaison to USAID local and national governmental authorities, local NGOs, community organizations, Facilitate learning of best practices on program’s technical areas and other donor organizations.

Provide vision and strategic technical leadership for the project.

Close cooperation with NO GAM lead for implementation of the GAM objectives as well as close collaboration within the NO GAM Unit on donor positioning, lessons learned, grant health and quality improvements.

Establish clear and frequent communication regarding program progress and oversight management with the donor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master's degree or higher in Medicine, Public Health, Health Management or equivalent qualifications in grant management and a technical field in developing countries.

10+ years of extensive international development experience managing large grant-funded projects.

Proven ability to manage technical assistance teams.

Knowledge of and familiarity with international assistance program requirements, preferably USAID and/or other funding agencies, their policies and regulations.

Keen understanding of the unique political dynamics of the country and ability to work carefully and collaboratively to maintain productive relationships with the various government entities in (country of the grant).

Proven ability in the management of large integrated grant-funded projects in developing countries.

Familiarity with USAID programs, their history and their development; mastery of USAID regulations governing such programs.

Ability to integrate teams of professionals around common goals.

Demonstrated accomplishment in working with host-country professionals, ministries and with donor colleagues in country.

Strong presentation and report writing skills.

Excellent managerial and operational experience, preferably in managing large donor projects involving coordination with multiple program partners or institutions in Zimbabwe or the region.

Past experience of working with USG supported projects and knowledge of financial rules and regulations at a senior level.

Experience in developing program work-plans, budgets, managing implementation, staff and short-term technical assistance.

Excellent representational and communication skills, written and oral proficiency in English, and verbal communication skills in one or more local Zimbabwean languages (Shona, and Ndebele).

Excellent past performance references (Three contacts should be provided with e- mail address, phone, title, name)

Fluency in English and the relevant verbal communication skills in one or more local Zimbabwean languages (Shona, and Ndebele).

Professional licenses, as required in the field and by the donor.

Additional work experience:

Experience of leading large and diverse teams.

Experience in managing inter-agency consortiums is preferred.

Experience in leading and managing large grants in a complex environment.

Experience as a CoP/PD or senior expert advisor required.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Harare-Zimbabwe/Chief-of-Party_R20354?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 26 May 2023