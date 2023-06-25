Chief of Party, MNCH Zimbabwe (Harare)

Job Description

IntraHealth seeks a qualified candidate for the position of Chief of Party (COP) for an anticipated five-year Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) Activity in Zimbabwe. The goal of the project will be to improve demand for and the availability of MNCH services to improve health outcomes in the country, by increasing the use of MNCH services, targeting hard-to-reach populations; strengthening community systems and linkages for integrated MNCH services; and improving Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) capacity for MNCH policy implementation.

The COP will be responsible for overall project management and performance, including providing the vision and leadership to attain technical objectives for project success, providing financial and administrative oversight, and identifying and mitigating implementation risks. The COP will serve as the primary point of contact representing the project with USAID, the MOHCC, other donors, implementing partners, and key stakeholders, including the private sector, to ensure program alignment, complementarity, and optimization of resources.

This position will be based in Harare and is contingent upon funding availability and USAID approval. Zimbabwean nationals are strongly encouraged to apply.

