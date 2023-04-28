Chief of Party, MNCH Zimbabwe

Job Description

IntraHealth seeks a qualified candidate for the position of Chief of Party (COP) for an anticipated five-year Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) Activity in Zimbabwe. The goal of the project will be to improve demand for and the availability of MNCH services to improve health outcomes in the country, by increasing the use of MNCH services, targeting hard-to-reach populations; strengthening community systems and linkages for integrated MNCH services; and improving Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) capacity for MNCH policy implementation.

The COP will be responsible for overall project management and performance, including providing the vision and leadership to attain technical objectives for project success, providing financial and administrative oversight, and identifying and mitigating implementation risks. The COP will serve as the primary point of contact representing the project with USAID, the MOHCC, other donors, implementing partners, and key stakeholders, including the private sector, to ensure program alignment, complementarity, and optimization of resources.

This position will be based in Harare and is contingent upon funding availability and USAID approval. Zimbabwean nationals are strongly encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide strategic leadership to the program team to ensure technical excellence, financial stewardship, and compliance with IntraHealth and USAID policies.

Establish and support a performance management system for the achievement of high-quality results by IntraHealth, its partners, and subgrantees so that all deliverables are met on time and within budget.

Serve as the activity representative and work collaboratively with USAID, other donors, the MOHCC, local government authorities and other stakeholders and partners.

Ensure the activity is in alignment and integrated with, and sustained by, the Government of Zimbabwe’s policies and strategies.

Supervise and support financial and administrative staff to provide strong financial management and smooth implementation of all activities under this cooperative agreement.

Oversee implementing partners and provide technical and managerial oversight and coaching for their performance.

Oversee and support the program team in the timely submission of Activity work plans, target requests, and other requests from USAID and MOHCC.

Lead the Activity’s senior management team.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in public health, public administration, medicine, or related field.

At least 7-10 years of relevant experience managing, designing, and implementing, multi-million-dollar, donor-funded health programs in Zimbabwe and/or other Southern African contexts. Previous experience as a Chief of Party preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge of USAID project management, including rules and regulations.

Excellent leadership qualities and in-depth public health technical and management expertise.

Experience in MNCH service delivery, health systems strengthening, community health, capacity building, quality improvement, and policy development.

Demonstrated ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships and advise Ministry counterparts and maintain effective working relations with national and global stakeholders.

Excellent interpersonal, writing and English language oral presentation skills

Zimbabwean nationals strongly encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

Deadline: 05 May 2023