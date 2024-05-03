Chief Regulatory Officer: Registration (Harare)
Job Description
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Head, Evaluations and Registration, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:
- Manage the registration of Human Allopathic Medicinal Products, Veterinary Medicines, Complementary Medicines, amendments and reinstatements.
- Preparation of Registration Unit Operational Plan for review and approval by Head Evaluations and Registration.
- Ensure new dossiers are correctly received, receipted, screened and relayed to the Evaluations Team;
- Ensure correct information (guidelines, fees, timelines, quotations) is given to applicants intending to submit dossiers.
- Liaise with the CRO-Evaluations so that dossiers that passed screening are handed over to the Evaluations Team with an agreed timeline for evaluation.
- Ensure tracking of active Evaluation Team assessment time and clock stops for applicant to respond;
- Ensure presentation of information for decision-making at EVR, Management and Senior Management meetings.
- Ensure timely communication of queries to applicants after completion of screen, 1st evaluation, 2nd evaluation, to applicants.
- Liaise with the inspectorate to confirm GMP status of manufacturers.
- Ensure satisfactory resolution of all QMS internal and external audit observations.
- Ensure up-to-date information for customers on the EVR homepage.
- Ensure up-to-date guidelines for EVR staff and clients.
- Ensure up-to-date forms, templates for EVR staff.
- Ensure issue of correct certificates.
- Enforce deadlines on time to respond, limit review cycles.
Qualifications and Experience
- Either Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree or Veterinary Science Degree or related field.
- Master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs will be an added advantage.
- Experience as Senior Regulatory Officer coupled with competency level 2/3 in evaluation of dossiers.
- Capacity to provide technical advisory role to Committees through recommendations.
- Ability to conduct critical analysis and think strategically.
- Ability to induct, train, mentor and supervise administration and technical officers.
- Good time management, able to work with minimal supervision, good interpersonal skills, team player, ability to see registration process.
Other
How to Apply
The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to:
The Director-General
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
106 Baines Avenue/ Corner Third Street
P O Box 10559
HARARE
Closing Date: 10th May 2024
Disclaimer: The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe does not charge any fees to respondents to this advertisement nor to those who become successful. Applicants are advised to deal with caution if approached in regard to any offer to facilitate the applications process.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03]. MCAZ is a successor of the Drugs Control Council (DCC) and the Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL). DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring that accessible medicines and allied substances and medical devices are safe, effective and of good quality through enforcement of adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors.