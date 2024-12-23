Chief Research Officer (Bindura)
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Working closely with, and reporting to the Director Research and Innovation Department, the Chief Research Officer shall be responsible for the following:
- Building capacity in proposal writing, project implementation and report writing.
- Developing a mentoring programme for emerging researchers.
- Actively engaging academic staff on national and international research funding opportunities appropriate to and in line with the University research funding strategy.
- Identifying and exploiting alternative sources of funding for projects conducted by University researchers.
- Supporting staff on grant proposal development and submission activities, including budget development, cost share, award documentation, internal approvals.
- Working closely with academic staff on collaborative applications, including large strategic submissions and multi-partner international proposals; planning timelines for proposal.
- Assisting staff regarding funder contracts, progress reports, and other sponsor-related grant actions.
- Administering externally funded projects and managing grants information.
- Supporting staff regarding post-award grant management, including projections, effort allocations and reporting, human resources, consultants, and close-out.
- Developing and maintaining the award process web pages.
- Facilitating external peer judgment of outputs by individuals and departments through periodic review of research groups, personal and departmental accreditation through professional associations.
- Identifying and promoting potential areas of inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary collaborations.
- Performing other related duties, as assigned by the Director Research and Innovation.
Qualifications and Experience
- An earned doctorate (PhD/D. Phil) from a recognized institution and proven record of accomplishment as an academic and researcher.
- Proven record of ability to attract external research grants.
- Experience in managing research projects and teams.
Skills/Competences:
- Excellent verbal and written communication, interpersonal, public relations, negotiation and networking skills.
- Technologically savvy.
- Ability to balance the pressures of administrative demands and competing deadlines.
- Excellent drafting and analytical skills.
- Emotional stability, loyalty to team, vision and mission of the Research and Postgraduate Centre and the Institution.
- High credibility among his/her peers.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
For more information, phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura