Chief Secretary
Job Description
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL AND MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have minimum qualifications of 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language plus a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies, or equivalent and at least three (3) years of relevant post-qualification experience.
- A Higher National Diploma in Office Management or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- Computer literacy is a must and knowledge of student management information systems will be an added advantage.
- Proficiency in both oral and written English is a must.
Attributes:
- Applicants must be of mature disposition with initiative, be able to work with minimum supervision. Reliability, honesty, loyalty and dedication are essential qualities.
Conditions Of Service:
An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.