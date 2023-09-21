Job Purpose: The Chief Security Officer is responsible for superintending over all security related issues in and around University campuses.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversees the day-to-day administrative functions of the Security Department.

Advising the Vice Chancellor and Management on all security issues.

Leads and directs all security, investigative and loss prevention activities of the University.

Plans and ensures physical security and safety of employees, facilities and assets of the University.

Oversees all security operations, including distress calls, emergency response and asset protection.

Develops and implements emergency procedures and incident reports.

Ensures proper documentation of all occurrences within the University.

Conducts security risk assessments, audits, and vulnerability studies to identify vulnerabilities and risks, and develop action plans to mitigate them.

Gathers and presents evidence in criminal courts or in staff and students’ disciplinary hearings.

Attends criminal and civil matters on behalf of the University.

Manages and conducts performance appraisals of staff in the Security Department.

Develops manpower development programmes for the Department and facilitates conducting of training programmes for staff in the department.

Develop and maintain a cyber-security system for the University in liaison with the Information and Communication Technology Unit.

Promotes positive security culture, risk management, and security awareness.

Ensures that Law and Order is maintained at the University Campuses at all times.

Ensures that the security function of the University fulfils its mandate in full compliance with Zimbabwean Laws.

Develop and maintain vibrant liaison with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other Security Agents in the management of security at the University.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Security and Risk Management or related field. A Master’s degree in a relevant area is an added advantage.

At least 10 years' work experience preferably in the Police or Security Service of which 5 years should be at supervisory level or above.

Exceptional managerial skills and the ability to lead a team.

Good written/verbal communication and interpersonal skills; and ability to interact with internal and external parties.

Excellent organisational skills.

Must be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 03 October 2023