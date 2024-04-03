Chief Technician: Department of Architecture and Real Estate

Job Description

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting laboratory lessons on spatial planning and real estate software

Training students on the development of design prototypes and models.

Driving the developmental urban observatory facility.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a minimum of 5 O’ level passes including Mathematics, Science and English

Language with a C or better. A technical degree will be an added advantage.

Have at least a diploma in Urban and Regional Planning/ Architecture.

Have years of experience at a senior level.

Have vast knowledge in most of the application software used in spatial planning.

Possession of a clean driver’s license will be an added advantage.

A Minimum of five (5) years working experience as a Technician in relevant environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: