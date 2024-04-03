Chief Technician: Department of Architecture and Real Estate
Job Description
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting laboratory lessons on spatial planning and real estate software
- Training students on the development of design prototypes and models.
- Driving the developmental urban observatory facility.
Qualifications and Experience
- Possess a minimum of 5 O’ level passes including Mathematics, Science and English
- Language with a C or better. A technical degree will be an added advantage.
- Have at least a diploma in Urban and Regional Planning/ Architecture.
- Have years of experience at a senior level.
- Have vast knowledge in most of the application software used in spatial planning.
- Possession of a clean driver’s license will be an added advantage.
- A Minimum of five (5) years working experience as a Technician in relevant environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
Deputy Registrar
Human Capital Management
University of Zimbabwe
P.O Box MP 167
HARARE
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.