Chief Technician: Department of Biomedical Science

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of Budgets and Management of Accounts.

Supervision and training laboratory staff (technical and cleaner/messengers).

Implements departmental technical goals/objectives.

Facilitation of teaching by assisting the academic staff with projectors/usable teaching halls and provision of demonstration material.

In charge of operations of both sections of the Department i.e gross anatomy, histology and museum laboratories.

Inventory of department asset.

Department security and safety enforcement.

General housekeeping of the Department building and fittings.

Setting up the Laboratory for income generation.

Any other duties as assigned by the chairperson.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences or Diploma in Biological Technology and guilds II/III plus post qualification experience.

Experience working in a Laboratory.

Familiarity with electron microscopy procedures and knowledge of the provision of the Human Tissue Act is essential.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar

Human Capital Management

University of Zimbabwe

P.O Box MP 167

HARARE

The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 April 2024