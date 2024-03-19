Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Chief Technician

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Mar. 19, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL AND MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The applicant must have a Master’s Degree in Manufacturing Systems and Operations
  • Management/Manufacturing Engineering and Operations Management/Production
  • Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and a relevant Bachelor’s Degree plus two (2) years relevant post qualification experience. Or a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial and
  • Manufacturing Engineering/Production Engineering/Mechanical Engineering plus five (5) years relevant post qualification experience.
  • The successful applicant will be expected to supervise the staff in the workshop in addition to the technician’s duties. Membership of a professional body such as the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers is required.

Conditions Of Service:

  • An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line. The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 19 March 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Chief Secretary

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Technician/ Senior Technician x2

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Engineering Instructors x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback