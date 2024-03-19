Chief Technician
Job Description
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL AND MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant must have a Master’s Degree in Manufacturing Systems and Operations
- Management/Manufacturing Engineering and Operations Management/Production
- Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and a relevant Bachelor’s Degree plus two (2) years relevant post qualification experience. Or a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial and
- Manufacturing Engineering/Production Engineering/Mechanical Engineering plus five (5) years relevant post qualification experience.
- The successful applicant will be expected to supervise the staff in the workshop in addition to the technician’s duties. Membership of a professional body such as the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers is required.
Conditions Of Service:
- An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line. The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 19 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.