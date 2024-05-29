Chinese Chef (Hwange)
Job Description
Kamativi Mining Company (Pvt) Limited is in search for a Chef to join our culinary team.
Working as a Chef, you will be responsible for preparing ingredients and cooking dishes from our menu. You will taste dishes before serving them and ensure high levels of hygiene, following health and safety guidelines and regulations. The ideal candidate must be able to accurately follow recipes, produce meals in a timely manner, and have hands-on experience with all types of kitchen equipment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Setting up the kitchen and preparing ingredients.
- Cooking food promptly.
- Delegating tasks to other kitchen staff.
- Ensuring ingredients are fresh and in-date.
- Complying with health, safety, standards and policies.
- Following recipes and creating new dishes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Culinary degree / diploma from a recognized culinary school or institute.
- Experience in preparing Chinese dishes..
- Formal apprenticeship or on-the-job training in a professional kitchen.
- Relevant certifications in food safety and sanitation.
- Proven experience working in a kitchen or culinary environment.
- Ability to work in a team.
- Knowledge of kitchen equipment and ingredients.
- Proficiency in following hygiene regulations.
- Ability to remain calm under pressure.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should forward their resumes in a single PDF format to: joseph@kamativi.co.zw
Deadline: 03 June 2024
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Kamativi Mining Company
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.