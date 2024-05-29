Chinese Chef (Hwange)

Job Description

Kamativi Mining Company (Pvt) Limited is in search for a Chef to join our culinary team.

Working as a Chef, you will be responsible for preparing ingredients and cooking dishes from our menu. You will taste dishes before serving them and ensure high levels of hygiene, following health and safety guidelines and regulations. The ideal candidate must be able to accurately follow recipes, produce meals in a timely manner, and have hands-on experience with all types of kitchen equipment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting up the kitchen and preparing ingredients.

Cooking food promptly.

Delegating tasks to other kitchen staff.

Ensuring ingredients are fresh and in-date.

Complying with health, safety, standards and policies.

Following recipes and creating new dishes.

Qualifications and Experience

Culinary degree / diploma from a recognized culinary school or institute.

Experience in preparing Chinese dishes..

Formal apprenticeship or on-the-job training in a professional kitchen.

Relevant certifications in food safety and sanitation.

Proven experience working in a kitchen or culinary environment.

Ability to work in a team.

Knowledge of kitchen equipment and ingredients.

Proficiency in following hygiene regulations.

Ability to remain calm under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward their resumes in a single PDF format to: joseph@kamativi.co.zw