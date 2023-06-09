Pindula|
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Chinese Translator (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Jun. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of Chinese Translator.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Facilitates communication between parties who speak two different languages (Chinese & English).
  • Interprets, translates and re-communicates both verbal and written messages from one language to the other.
  • Ensures detailed and accurate interpretation of texts and languages all times.
  • Ensures accurate translation of all technical terms related to machinery and construction.
  • Translation with no additions or omissions.
  • Rendering accurate site translation of documents and other written materials.
  • Must be fluent in Chinese and English Proficient typing skills and knowledge of Microsoft computer applications are necessary.
  • Proficient in translating and interpreting between Chinese and English and able to handle outside affairs Handling Chinese-speaking clients.

Qualifications and Experience

  • N/A in the related field.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above requirements should sent their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw

Deadline: 06 June 2023

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

