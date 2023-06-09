Chinese Translator (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of Chinese Translator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Facilitates communication between parties who speak two different languages (Chinese & English).
- Interprets, translates and re-communicates both verbal and written messages from one language to the other.
- Ensures detailed and accurate interpretation of texts and languages all times.
- Ensures accurate translation of all technical terms related to machinery and construction.
- Translation with no additions or omissions.
- Rendering accurate site translation of documents and other written materials.
- Must be fluent in Chinese and English Proficient typing skills and knowledge of Microsoft computer applications are necessary.
- Proficient in translating and interpreting between Chinese and English and able to handle outside affairs Handling Chinese-speaking clients.
Qualifications and Experience
- N/A in the related field.
Other
How to Apply
Those who meet the above requirements should sent their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw
Deadline: 06 June 2023