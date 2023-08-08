Chinese Translators (Harare)

Job Description

Ensuring effective communication between Chinese and English speaking tradesmen and professionals based on mining sites. Prevents and eliminates language barriers between Zimbabwean and Chinese nationals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Simplifies oral and written statements from one language to another.

Extrapolates data on designs , diagrams and interprets it into meaningful information.

Readily assists site expat staff with tour guiding in the area of operation.

Simplifies and or translates printed material from Chinese to English and vice versa.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Chinese with 2 or more years of experience, HSK4 ideal. No chancers.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates to apply by forwarding CVS and cover letters in the first instance to: The Human Resources & Corporate Services Manager : auxingminingservices2@gmail.com.

NB: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis.