Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Vivata Capital

Civil Engineer: Graduate Trainee

Vivata Capital
Jul. 29, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A company in the engineering sector is seeking recent graduates to join their team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing project resources.
  • Ensuring that the costs remain within the budget.
  • Ensuring that the project work goes on smoothly according to schedule.
  • Getting accurate information of the needs and requirements of your client.
  • Preparing bids for tenders.
  • Assist in preparing the designs, specifications, etc. for the project.
  • Conduct routine inspection on the site to identify any potential problems.
  • Plan and carry out repair work and renovations.
  • Ensuring that the sites meet all the legal, health and safety guidelines.
  • Monitor the site work and prepare status reports for the management.
  • Coordinating with the other concerned professionals like architects, surveyors, contractors, etc.
  • Prepare quotations for labor and materials.
  • Working as the 'eyes and ears' of the senior engineers as you supervise the construction on the site.
  • Travelling frequently for site visits and inspections.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A diploma/ Degree in civil engineering.
  • At least 1 year of work experience.

Other

How to Apply

To apply please send a copy of your CV to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 29 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Vivata Capital

Website
+263 242 783 015
info@vivatacapital.co.za

Vivata Capital’s focus is on the creation and execution of innovative investment strategies. Our investments are selected based on economic fundamentals which allow us to achieve superior returns through a disciplined, value oriented investment approach.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Petalm Africa Group
Petalm Africa Group

Trainee Sales Reps (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback