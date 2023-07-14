Civil Engineer: Graduate Trainee
Vivata Capital
Job Description
A company in the engineering sector is seeking recent graduates to join their team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing project resources.
- Ensuring that the costs remain within the budget.
- Ensuring that the project work goes on smoothly according to schedule.
- Getting accurate information of the needs and requirements of your client.
- Preparing bids for tenders.
- Assist in preparing the designs, specifications, etc. for the project.
- Conduct routine inspection on the site to identify any potential problems.
- Plan and carry out repair work and renovations.
- Ensuring that the sites meet all the legal, health and safety guidelines.
- Monitor the site work and prepare status reports for the management.
- Coordinating with the other concerned professionals like architects, surveyors, contractors, etc.
- Prepare quotations for labor and materials.
- Working as the 'eyes and ears' of the senior engineers as you supervise the construction on the site.
- Travelling frequently for site visits and inspections.
Qualifications and Experience
- A diploma/ Degree in civil engineering.
- At least 1 year of work experience.
Other
How to Apply
To apply please send a copy of your CV to: careerszwe@gmail.com
Deadline: 29 July 2023
