Civil Works Foreman (Harare)
Green Fuel
Job Description
To oversee the day to day management of site activities as instructed.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Full installation of Property Development Infrastructure. Roads, Sewer, Water, Electricity Lines, Storm Water Drainage, Culverts, Head Walls etc.
- Be able to manage large civil construction environments. Multiple sites at once.
- Be able to Work Under Pressure and Timelines.
- Day to day management of site activities. Plant and operator management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or Degree in Civil Construction, or similar equivalent.
- Proven track record with contactable references.
- Background in Health and Safety.
- Drive and maintain high level standard of finishes.
How to Apply
All applicants that are interested in this position can please email through their CVs together with proof of qualifications to: ilona@oxprop.co.zw
Deadline: 21 December 2023
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.
