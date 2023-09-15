Claims Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to enhance lives through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. Upholding values like integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish. If you're passionate about Making Life Better we invite you to apply for exciting vacant positions that have arisen within the General Insurance division.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acknowledge and register new claims.

Adequate and accurate reserving of motor and non-motor claims including subsequent review in line with the progress of the claim.

Ensure timely processing and settlement of all claims to meet customer expectations.

Analyse claims made by policymakers to establish whether they satisfy the policy conditions.

Initiate reinsurance recovery in respect of cash loses and all large losses.

Identify subrogation and salvage recovery prospects in motor and non-motor claims.

Verify and update information and documentation to proceed with claim processing.

Facilitate the resolution of queries raised by stakeholders timeously.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Insurance & Risk Management or Equivalent.

At least 2 years post qualification relevant experience.

COP in Insurance will be an added advantage.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, prioritisation and negotiating skills.

Good analytical skills.

Strong morale standing.

Ability to be a team player and work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent and demonstrated organizational skills and attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Being an equal opportunity employer, applications supported by CVs are encouraged from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, sex or disabilities using the link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=fIuti785vUepQuaBcyJLd34IalgArqlKnxXxGdIe93ZUOVlSRlAyTlZSUFkwMkIxU0JJMDZQM1A1US4u

Deadline: 15 September 2023