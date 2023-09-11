Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
Ultra-Med Health Care

Claims Assessor (Harare)

Ultra-Med Health Care
Sep. 07, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill in the position which has risen within Ultra-Med Health Medical Aid Society.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing the process of a claim’s assessment.
  • Providing empathetic customer service to clients and stakeholders.
  • Conducting investigations and interviews to assess the claim, Reviewing documentation including medical records.
  • Calculating and processing claim related payments.
  • Preparing recommendations to reduce risk.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Risk Management and Insurance.
  • Knowledge of excel.
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar position. Nursing background is an added advantage.
  • Good oral and written communication skills Deadline oriented.
  • Proficient in managing business correspondence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: info@ultramedhealth.com

Deadline: 07 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Ultra-Med Health Care

Ultramed Health is a Medical Aid Society incorporated and registered in Zimbabwe. The medical aid society is supported by an established network of doctors and other suppliers of medical services.

Address: 242 Samora Machel Ave W, Harare

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)

Risk Clerks x2

Deadline:
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited

Recoveries Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback