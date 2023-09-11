Claims Assessor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill in the position which has risen within Ultra-Med Health Medical Aid Society.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing the process of a claim’s assessment.

Providing empathetic customer service to clients and stakeholders.

Conducting investigations and interviews to assess the claim, Reviewing documentation including medical records.

Calculating and processing claim related payments.

Preparing recommendations to reduce risk.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Risk Management and Insurance.

Knowledge of excel.

Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar position. Nursing background is an added advantage.

Good oral and written communication skills Deadline oriented.

Proficient in managing business correspondence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs on: info@ultramedhealth.com

Deadline: 07 September 2023