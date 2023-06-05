Claims Assistant (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has some exciting and challenging career opportunities at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi and Mutorashanga. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant posts in the Division on contract basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in claims work.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 o’ levels including Math’s, English and science.

One year in survey, geology or mining.

How to Apply

Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications indicating position applied, to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O Box 124

SHURUGWI

Or E-Mail to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

Deadline: 05 June 2023