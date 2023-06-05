Claims Assistant (Shurugwi)

Job Description
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has some exciting and challenging career opportunities at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi and Mutorashanga. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant posts in the Division on contract basis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in claims work.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 o’ levels including Math’s, English and science.
- One year in survey, geology or mining.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications indicating position applied, to be submitted to:
The Manpower Services Manager
Zimasco (Private) Limited
P.O Box 124
SHURUGWI
Or E-Mail to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw
Deadline: 05 June 2023