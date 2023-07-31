Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Ultra-Med Health Care

Claims Officer (Harare)

Ultra-Med Health Care
Jul. 17, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill in the position which has risen within Ultra-Med Health Medical Aid Society.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing the process of a claim’s assessment.
  • Providing empathetic customer service to clients and stakeholders.
  • Conducting investigations and interviews to assess the claim Reviewing documentation including medical records.
  • Calculating and processing claim related payments.
  • Preparing recommendations to reduce risk.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Risk Management and Insurance.
  • Knowledge of excel.
  • Minimum of 1-year experience in a similar position is an added advantage.
  • Good oral and written communication skills Deadline oriented.
  • Proficient in managing business correspondence.

Other

How to Apply

Intereasted candidates to send their CVs on: info.ultramedhealth@gmail.com

Deadline: 17 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Ultra-Med Health Care

Ultramed Health is a Medical Aid Society incorporated and registered in Zimbabwe. The medical aid society is supported by an established network of doctors and other suppliers of medical services.

Address: 242 Samora Machel Ave W, Harare

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Risk & Compliance Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback