Class 1: Artisan Motor Mechanic (Northern Region)

Job Description

Parrogate (PVT) Ltd is seeking applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self driven candidates to be considered for the position of Mechanic that have arisen within the business, reporting to the Maintenance Manager. The candidate will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the company's fleet of vehicles.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out thorough vehicle inspections and diagnostics to identify mechanical problems.

Performing fleet vehicle service, maintenance and advising users when their vehicles are due for service.

Maintaining vehicle work logs, repairs and service records.

Conducting vehicle repairs including engine repair, suspension repairs and any other repairs ensuring that the problem has been solved.

Verifying that work has been performed correctly and that the problem has been solved by performing relevant test including test drives.

Identifying tools, parts and any other requirements to ensure that the job is carried out efficiently and effectively.

Raising purchase requisitions for any requirements, following up with the procurement department and ensuring that they buy the correct products.

Maintaining workshop tools and ensuring that they are kept in a safe and are in a useable condition.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 O level subjects including English language.

Motor Mechanic Journeyman Class 1.

At least 3 years working experience.

Class 2 drivers' licence A MUST.

Ability to pay attention to detail with an eye for accurate diagnostics.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must email their CVs and proof of qualification to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 16 November 2023