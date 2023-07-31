Class 1 Auto-Electrician (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome sector, has some exciting and challenging career opportunities within the Maintenance Department of its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions on a 1 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Adhere to planned maintenance schedules for plant and equipment and ensuring that all maintenance work carried out meets OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Carry out planned maintenance on starter motors and alternators.

Quickly respond to breakdowns and carry out accurate diagnosis on all mobile equipment and plant

Experience on BELL Bull Articulated dump trucks, BELL excavators, BELL graders, BELL Bull dozers,

XCMG front-end loaders, HOWO Tipper Trucks, generators and light vehicles.

Carry out routine inspections of Contractor vehicles and equipment.

Supervision and training of junior staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Apprenticeship trained Class One Auto- Electrician.

National Certificate in Automotive electrics.

Skilled Manpower Trade test certificate.

Minimum of 5 years post qualification experience, preferably in a mining environment

Experience with Heavy Earth-moving and Mining Equipment.

Class 4 Driver’s licence.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Knowledge of NOSA or other safety systems.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: