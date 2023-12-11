Pindula|Search Pindula
Cornerstone School

Class 1 Driver (Chitungwiza)

Cornerstone School
Dec. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • We need at least 5yrs experience.
  • We require individuals who reside in chitungwiza above the age of 35.

Other

How to Apply

Send CVs to: Cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com

Or 0789 915 072

Deadline: 12 December 2023

Cornerstone School

Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.

Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza

Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw

Phone: 0772336161

