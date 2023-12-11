Class 1 Driver (Chitungwiza)
Cornerstone School
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- We need at least 5yrs experience.
- We require individuals who reside in chitungwiza above the age of 35.
Other
How to Apply
Send CVs to: Cstoneschoolzim@gmail.com
Or 0789 915 072
Deadline: 12 December 2023
Cornerstone School
Browse Jobs
Cornerstone Junior & Senior School, is a A state of the art school in Chitungwiza offering a variety everything relevant to the educational needs of your child.
Address: 18691 zengeza 5 extension, Chitungwiza
Website: www.cornerstoneschool.co.zw
Phone: 0772336161
